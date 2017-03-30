How Will Brexit Affect Financial Services?

Jersey’s government has announced a strategic review of the island’s financial services industry, which will focus on opportunities and challenges arising from Brexit.

It will also look at the impact of changes in digital technology, and how these can be used to help the industry to grow.

£900,000 has been set aside for the project – which has been commissioned by Jersey Finance.

The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, has cited recent changes to the political landscape as the driving factors behind the decision to refresh the Island’s financial services strategy.

He said: “We are fully committed to maintaining the ongoing success of Jersey as an internationally respected and competitive finance centre, and thereby continuing to grow the Island’s economy for the benefit of everyone.

“As the UK Government’s relationship with Europe changes, we will ensure that Jersey continues to receive the best available advice and information to allow us to make the right choices on behalf of the Island.”

A final report is expected towards the end of the year.