Housing Minister Gives Safety Reassurances
20th June 2017
More reassurances have been given to Jersey’s residents of high-rise blocks.
The Housing Minister has faced several questions about fire safety, during today’s States meeting.
Deputy Anne Pryke says none of the cladding from Grenfell Tower has been used here. She says Andium Homes has made inspections:
“Safety of all their tenants is paramount and vital. They went to check that and with the manufacturers – to make sure everything meets the highest standards.”
Connetable Deidre Mezbourian, Assistant Minister for Home Affairs, said:
“It is understandable that residents are concerned at this time. I am pleased at the rapid response of both Andium Homes and the Fire Service, in visiting residents of all the high rise blocks to offer reassurance and re-issue the Fire Safety leaflets and additional advice.”
A statement has also been published on the Andium Homes website, which you can read below:
“A task force involving Officers from the Fire & Rescue Service, Andium Homes, their Architects, the Environment Department Building Control Team and the Strategic Housing Unit, met to undertake a review of fire safety measures and their approach to high-rise refurbishments to bring further reassurance to the many who live within their 11 high-rise buildings. They will continue to work together as information emerges from the Grenfell inquiry to ensure their approach remains or exceeds best practice and to respond to any recommendations that may be subsequently adopted by the Fire and Rescue Service, the Environment Department Building Control Team or other Statutory authority.
To be clear, and to provide additional reassurance to its residents, Andium Homes has not used the cladding or insulation systems reported to have been installed at the Grenfell Tower. All insulation and cladding works undertaken on Andium high-rise refurbishments use independently fire tested and certified materials, which meet the fire safety standards set under the Jersey Building Bye-Laws. During works, the installations are monitored by an independent Clerk of Works, the Design Team and Building Control Officers to ensure compliance with local Regulations and Building Bye-Laws.
In addition, independent fire inspections are carried out. The most recent by the States of Jersey Fire Service in quarter 3 2016.
Fire protection measures within buildings are subject to regular maintenance contracts and carried out in accordance with British Standards. Such as;
-
Fire extinguishers – annual maintenance
-
Dry risers – monthly inspection & 6 monthly pressure testing
-
Emergency lighting – monthly testing