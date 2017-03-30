Hospitality Boss Bemoans ‘Constant Battle’

The government’s new waste charges could cause some businesses to close, according to the Jersey Hospitality Association.

Island based companies will be forced to pay £150 for each tonne of solid waste they create, as the Infrastructure Department seeks to make £11.35 million in savings.

The Jersey Hospitality Association (JHA) – which supports Jersey’s hotels, bars and restaurants – says the fees will have a “significant impact” on the island’s tourism industry.

President, Fiona Kerley, says it is a “scary time for businesses”.

“Because we’ve got so many charges and things going on at the moment I think it’s just going to be one thing too many for some people, who will just say, ‘what’s the point?’

“It’s just a constant battle for us.”

She says that “following years of decline”, the hospitality industry is “experiencing the green shoots of Tourism”, and adds: “Without careful consideration of the impact this wastage charge will have, some businesses in the sector may leave.”

The JHA has called for more engagement from the Government and more information about the proposed time frame for introducing the charges.

In addition to the solid waste fee, business owners will also be forced to pay £2.27 pence per cubic metre of waste water, plus a standing charge – which is yet to be announced.

The Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Eddie Noel, says the charges are “directly related to the cost of providing the service.”

“It’s based on what it costs us to deal with the commercial waste currently,” he says.

“Naturally, businesses don’t want to incur additional costs, but it is only fair that businesses pay for the services that they consume – and in this case it’s the waste disposal – as opposed to being subsidised by the general taxpayer.”

He hopes the fees will provide an incentive for companies to minimise their waste, in order to reduce the amount they pay.

The commercial waste charges are due to come into effect in 2018, subject to States approval of a law change to enable them to be levied.