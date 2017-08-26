Hospital General Manager Resigns

26th August 2017

(Credit: Jersey General Hospital)

The General Manager at Jersey General Hospital has resigned, due to personal reasons.
Helen O’Shea is expected to leave in February 2018, when her notice period finishes.
In a statement, the hospital say ‘she has been a tremendous asset during her 5 years in post’ and ‘will be a hard act to follow’.
Julie Garbutt, Chief Executive of the Health and Social Services Department, said:
“We have been saddened to receive Helen’s resignation but respect the decision she’s made. She has been a tremendous asset to the Hospital during her five years in post and will be a hard act to follow.”
“Personally I will miss working with her very much and wish her all the best for the future.”

