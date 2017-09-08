Navigation
Home
On Air
Digital Advertising
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Hospital Inquiry Deadline Extended
8th September 2017
31 submissions have been made to the public inquiry into the planning application for Jersey’s half a billion pound new hospital.
The independent inspector leading it has extended the deadline for comments by a fortnight.
Islanders now have until 22nd September to give their opinion.
The hearing will start on 6th November and is expected to last a week.
Philip Staddon will explore the planning issues surrounding the major public project.
Give your view by:
Writing to Helen Wilson, New Hospital Programme Officers c/o Department of the Environment, South Hill, St Helier JE2 4US or email progofficer@aol.com
The application is to demolish several surrounding buildings and part of the existing hospital and build a new one on the Gloucester Street site, at an estimated cost of £466 million.
Share this story:
« Previous Post
Next Post »