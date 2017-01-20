Hospital Delays Could Increase Costs

Delays to the vote on the funding plan for Jersey’s Future Hospital could cost money, according to the Treasury Minister.

States Members have agreed to defer the debate until after a Scrutiny Panel has reviewed the proposal.

The government wants to take out a £400 million loan to be paid over 40 years, with the rest of the money to come from government reserves.

Senator Alan Maclean – who wanted the vote to go ahead without a Scrutiny investigation – says his team has already crunched the numbers:

”Clearly Scrutiny have an important job to do now to look at the proposition and proposals that have been put forward. I believe what we have put forward are the right proposals.

”The work has already been done in Treasury.”

He defended the strategy saying that now is the right time to borrow because interest rates are at an historic-low:

”The timing is a concern from a Treasury perspective because of the risk associated with any undue delays, borrowing costs could change and it could become more expensive. That’s a concern from a financial point of view.”

But Senator Maclean says he “looks forward” to the panel’s report:

”I just hope the Scrutiny process can proceed as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the Scrutiny Panel, Deputy John Le Fondre has emphasised the importance of checks and balances, saying:

“Governance has to be one of the key priorities.”

He says the process should be completed by the end of March:

”I’m expecting that we will get most of the work done from the advisors point of view during February.

”I’m not clear if we will get the work done by the 14th of March or whether it will go until the 28th of March.

”We’re going to use our best endeavours to get it done as quickly as we can.”