Hospital Debate Paused Amid Legal Confusion

A debate on borrowing £400 million to fund Jersey’s future hospital has been adjourned, after confusion over whether the government could legally obtain such a large loan.

Following a number of delays, the Solicitor General instructed politicians that the government cannot borrow any more than it derived from taxes last year.

But there was uncertainty about how much the States is forecast to have made.

With figures of between £620 million and £689 million put forward by States Members, St John Deputy, Tracey Vallois, noted that a £250 million bond had already been agreed to fund Andium Homes.

As an additional £400 million loan would lead to the lower figure of £620 million being surpassed, she said: “Does that mean we are being asked to break the law?”

The Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean, responded: “The advice we have had is that we are within the parameters and therefore within the law.”

The Bailiff, William Bailhache, decided to adjourn the debate until Thursday morning, so that definitive figures can be sourced.

He said: “One has to assume that there is the possibility that the States will approve the proposition as it is drafted.

“I need to know what the total sum is which has so far been borrowed, and I would need to have a figure as to the estimated income of the States.”

You can watch the whole exchange here, from 1:28:00 to 1:36:00

The exchange followed a lengthy debate, in which politicians discussed a proposal put forward by St Ouen Deputy, Richard Renouf.

He asked for the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel to be given more time to consider the funding options for the £466 million facility, so that independent, expert advice could be sought.

During the debate, the Bailiff interrupted Senator Sarah Ferguson mid-speech, as a number of politicians had left their seats.

He said: “We’re down to 24 [politicians], can I ask members who are in the coffee room outside to return to the Chamber?”

States Members will reconvene at 9.30 on Thursday morning, to discuss funding options for the hospital.