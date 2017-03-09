Horse Left Disfigured After Being Stabbed

A horse has been left permanently disfigured after someone stabbed it in the face at a private property in St Peter.

The animal was violently attacked at the premises along La Grande Route de St Pierre on Monday lunchtime between 12.45pm and 1.45pm.

A vet was called to the scene to provide immediate medical attention to the animal which is suffering from serious injuries.

Detective Inspector Steve Langford – who is investigating the incident – described the animal’s wounds as ”horrific”:

”The injuries have resulted in permanent scarring damage to the face of the horse.”

He says these types of incidents are rare, and officers are taking it very seriously:

”There is no doubt in our mind that this animal has been targeted and subjected to this unnecessary suffering.

”This is a particularly horrific incident which has caused the owners and people who work in this type of industry significant distress.”

Jersey Police are liaising with the States Vet as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the Serious Crime Unit on 612 612, or anonymously through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.