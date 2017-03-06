Hopes Fading For Missing Valerie

Hopes of finding a missing 75-year-old alive “are becoming slimmer all the time”, according to Jersey Police.

Valerie Jehan was last seen getting off a bus at Devil’s Hole just after midday on Friday.

She had reportedly left her home around 35 minutes earlier, saying she was going out for a walk.

On Saturday evening, Jersey Police released images taken during the 75-year-old’s bus journey to the island’s north coast.

Despite “extensive searches” throughout the weekend – which have seen drones, dogs and aircraft supporting search teams – officers say “no trace of Valerie has yet been found.”

Chief Inspector Chris Beechey says: “With no further confirmed sightings of Valerie we believe she may have got into difficulties in the area of Devil’s Hole.

“Much of the area has been extensively searched by many agencies but as yet we have found no trace of her, however, the search continues today.

“That said with the weather, the terrain and her age, we are increasingly concerned for her welfare and sadly believe the chances of finding her alive are becoming slimmer all the time.

“We however continue to search and support the family during this horrific time.”

He continues: “We know she had a mobile phone on her at the time she went missing.

“All those enquiries continue to indicate that the mobile phone itself is in the area of the north coast: i.e. the area in which we are searching.

“Any line of enquiry provided to us is being followed up as quickly and efficiently as we possibly can.

Chief Inspector Beechey concludes: “I would once again like to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Devil’s Hole on Friday lunchtime or afternoon to call us on 612612 with any information you have.

“Anything could help us so please get in touch, this includes negative sightings as well.”