Honorary Police Feature In UK Magazine

The work of the Honorary Police has featured in a UK magazine with a circulation of twenty thousand.

An article in “Special Impact” discusses the island’s force, and mentions a visit last year by officers from Avon and Somerset Special Police.

The President of the Honorary Police Association, Hugh Raymond, has emphasised the essential role this kind of coverage plays in attracting new recruits.

He says: “It’s very much a volunteer organisation and we have to rely on the resources of people’s time and energy.

“We’re much more actively involved in the parishes than you would be in the UK.

“These magazines are very much essential that we can discuss this sort of thing.

“It’s good for getting people on board, it’s good for encouraging more people to come into the Honorary Police and to play an important part within their parishes.”

