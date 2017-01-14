Home Deposits Advice Available

Islanders with questions about deposits for homes are invited to visit Jersey’s Citizens Advice Bureau, where staff can offer guidance and support.

More than 4,000 tenants have registered with the States-backed “mydeposits Jersey” scheme since it began in November 2015.

The CEO of Citizens Advice, Malcolm Ferey, says there are a number of reasons why islanders might seek face-to-face support:

“Mydeposits has a very good internet presence, but some people want to talk to people face-to-face about the process.

It could be a landlord who might want to ask about how they can lodge a deposit, or indeed if it is a type of tenancy they need to do that for.”