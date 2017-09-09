Historical Buildings Open To Public
9th September 2017
Historic town buildings saved from demolition are open to the public this weekend.
The Foot Buildings on Pitt Street are being restored, and islanders can see the progress for the annual Heritage Open Day.
A local couple who’ll be running a cafe from the former shops from next Spring will be serving refreshments.
The Masonic Temple on Stopford Road – home to the Freemasons – is also opening its doors today and tomorrow between ten and four as part of its 300th anniversary.
Other properties open today are:
-
Brook Farm, Rue du Sergent St Martin
-
Chapelles des Freres, Les Chenolles St John
-
Victoria Tower, Rue des Marettes St Martin
-
WWII water storage bunker, St Ouen’s Bay
-
Conservatory at Victoria Cottage Homes, Five Oaks St Saviour (serving teas)