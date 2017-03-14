Highlands Students Win Cooking Contest

Upcoming Jersey chefs are celebrating being crowned the victors of a cooking contest held in the island.

Culinary Arts students from Highlands College – led by Michelin star Restaurateur Mark Jordan – presented a three-course meal of duck, a riceless risotto and a white chocolate mousse, as part of the ‘Heat’ competition.

Judges decided the Jersey team’s menu was the best of the bunch, meaning students from Westminster Kingsway College, London and Bradford College in Yorkshire went home empty handed.

The Highlands students were presented with the Peter Queree Trophy at a gala evening.

Mark Jordan said: “We are thrilled to have won Heat 2017!

“It was an absolute honour to lead the Jersey Highlands College Team and the students were outstanding, both in the kitchen and front of house.

“They executed the dishes perfectly and there was real synergy between the kitchen and the restaurant.

“Fantastic team work.

“They should be very proud of their achievement.”