Highlands Students Win Cooking Contest

14th March 2017
The Jersey team celebrates victory in 'Heat' 2017

Upcoming Jersey chefs are celebrating being crowned the victors of a cooking contest held in the island.

Culinary Arts students from Highlands College – led by Michelin star Restaurateur Mark Jordan – presented a three-course meal of duck, a riceless risotto and a white chocolate mousse, as part of the ‘Heat’ competition.

The main course

desert

The desert, described as “a take on a classic white chocolate mousse”

Judges decided the Jersey team’s menu was the best of the bunch, meaning students from Westminster Kingsway College, London and Bradford College in Yorkshire went home empty handed.

The judges are served by Jersey's front of house team

The Highlands students were presented with the Peter Queree Trophy at a gala evening.

Mark Jordan said: “We are thrilled to have won Heat 2017!

“It was an absolute honour to lead the Jersey Highlands College Team and the students were outstanding, both in the kitchen and front of house.

“They executed the dishes perfectly and there was real synergy between the kitchen and the restaurant.

“Fantastic team work.

“They should be very proud of their achievement.”

