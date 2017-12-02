‘High-Value’ Tools Stolen

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after tools were stolen from a building site in St Saviour.
Thieves broke into Langtry Gardens on St Saviour’s Hill sometime between 7pm on Thursday and 7am yesterday.
Several high value tools were taken including saws, drills and nail guns.
Library photo
The list of stolen items issued by the Police includes:
A black Makita screw gun, a white Makita site radio, an orange Paslode nail gun, a green Makita router, green Makita lithium batteries, a blue and black Bosch laser level, a green Makita cordless drill, a red Hilti drill, a Hitachi circular saw and a green Bosch jigsaw.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have been asked to buy them, or anyone with information on the incident.
You can contact police on 612612, or via Crimestoppers anonymously.