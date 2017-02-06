High Numbers Immunised

A high number of babies and young children are being immunised.

Health officials have published figures for vaccines in Jersey – and say the report is genuinely promising.

Headlines of the report, which covers the year ended December 2015, include:

Immunisation of babies in Jersey remains high, with more than 96% completing their primary courses of injections against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio and Hib, Meningococcal C and Pneumococcal disease, by 12 months of age. Over 95 per cent of babies were protected against rotavirus, a common cause of severe diarrhoea. The uptake for one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was 97 per cent, by five years of age, which is well above the World Health Organization’s target of 95 per cent.

Of the immunisations offered in schools, 87% of school year 8 girls completed the full course of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. The vaccination protects against two types of HPV, which are responsible for more than 70 per cent of cervical cancers. This latest figure was a slight decrease on the rate for the previous academic year 2014-2015. In school year 9, the uptake rate for the tetanus, diphtheria and polio booster injection was 91 per cent, higher than reported/estimated UK rates. Uptake of the newly-introduced MenACWY vaccine, which protects against meningitis and blood poisoning caused by meningococcal group A, C, W and Y bacteria, was 94% amongst school year 9 pupils.

In 2015, 57% of primary school children in reception, years 1 and 2 were vaccinated against seasonal flu; this is a new and gradually extending programme that will eventually offer flu vaccination to all primary school year groups. Half of adults aged over 65 also received a seasonal flu vaccine, while around one in four pre-school children aged two- to four-years-old (25%), pregnant women (28%) and those deemed at clinical risk aged 16 to 64 (26 per cent) received a flu vaccination.

Dr Mark Jones, Consultant Paediatrician at Jersey General Hospital, said:

“I’ve seen all too often the devastation that illnesses such as meningitis or whooping cough can have on babies, children and their families. It’s heartening that the vast majority of parents in Jersey are taking the positive step of protecting their children through immunisation. People may expect some diseases such as whooping cough to be a relic of the past but whooping cough is circulating in our community again so immunisation protection for babies and young children is as important as ever.”

Dr Linda Diggle, Head of Preventive Programmes, said:

“In Jersey, many people frequently travel to and from the UK, so it’s not surprising that we tend to have the same patterns of infectious diseases as occur in the UK. It’s really important therefore that we offer, wherever possible, UK levels of immunisation. Sometimes, as a small community, we are able to do even better. This was clearly demonstrated in 2015, when the UK reported a deadly outbreak of meningitis W rapidly escalating in the UK. In Jersey, we quickly sourced vaccine supplies and offered the MenACWY immunisation to young people, both before they headed off to start at UK universities and also to over 4,000 pupils in senior schools – all within a very short timeframe – in order to protect our young people and limit the disease from impacting on our Island.”