Helicopter Searches For Missing Man
A search and Rescue helicopter from France has spent the night looking for a missing Jersey man, following reports he might be on the island’s south east coast.
Thermal imaging cameras have been used to try and find 38-year-old Gareth Collins from St Clement, who was reported missing just before 9 o’clock last night.
Jersey Police say the search is continuing today, focusing on the area between Maupertuis and Gorey.
Mr Collins – who has a distinctive moustache – is described as 5 foot 11 and of slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 612612.
Missing Person, Gareth Collins, 38yrs, 5.11 tall, slim build from St Clements any info call 01534 612612. Please RT pic.twitter.com/y58ju1Qwon
