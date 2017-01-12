Helicopter Searches For Missing Man

A search and Rescue helicopter from France has spent the night looking for a missing Jersey man, following reports he might be on the island’s south east coast.

Thermal imaging cameras have been used to try and find 38-year-old Gareth Collins from St Clement, who was reported missing just before 9 o’clock last night.

Jersey Police say the search is continuing today, focusing on the area between Maupertuis and Gorey.

Mr Collins – who has a distinctive moustache – is described as 5 foot 11 and of slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 612612.