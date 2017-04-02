Helicopter Rescues Cliff Fall Woman (59)

A 59-year-old woman was winched to safety by helicopter after being discovered “alive and breathing” at the bottom of Jersey’s north coast cliffs.

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service used ropes to reach the woman, who was found “near the water’s edge”, east of Grosnez Castle, on Saturday evening.

She is thought to have fallen around 200 feet/60 metres.

The helicopter landed on the race course at Les Landes, before the woman was transferred to a waiting ambulance and rushed to hospital.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

White Watch carried out a cliff rescue this evening. A woman had fallen approx. 200 feet and was found alive. pic.twitter.com/DblZCj5Cpr — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) April 1, 2017

French Search & Rescue helicopter, coordinated by Jersey Coastguard, eventually winched the casualty to safety pic.twitter.com/P8Wp3tmBwL — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) April 1, 2017