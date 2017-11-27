Heavy Flooding Across Jersey

27th November 2017

Flooding at the bottom of Beaumont Hill. Credit: Paul Aked

Today’s downpours has caused travel chaos across Jersey.
Jersey Fire and Rescue crews have been called out to several reports of flooding – with St Peter’s Valley, Beaumont Hill and St Lawrence among those hit by the poor weather conditions.
Motorists are asked to be especially careful, with the heavy rain set to continue through the evening.
The call outs continue a busy day for the island’s fire and rescue department, after they dealt with fires at a Chinese restaurant and home in St Helier and St Clement.

Drivers battling the torrential floods at the bottom of Beaumont Hill. Credit: Paul Aked

