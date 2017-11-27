Heavy Flooding Across Jersey
27th November 2017
Today’s downpours has caused travel chaos across Jersey.
Jersey Fire and Rescue crews have been called out to several reports of flooding – with St Peter’s Valley, Beaumont Hill and St Lawrence among those hit by the poor weather conditions.
Motorists are asked to be especially careful, with the heavy rain set to continue through the evening.
We have now been called to surface water flooding in properties at Beaumont hill. There is lots of water on the roads, drive carefully
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) November 27, 2017