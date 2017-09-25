Headteacher’s New Job Promoting Vocational Courses
Credit: Haute Vallée school
Haute Vallée’s headteacher is leaving to take on a new role getting more young people taking vocational qualifications.
David Roworth will take up the position in January, leaving the secondary school looking for its fourth headteacher in six years.
The Education Department says its new project is aiming to develop what is on offer here as alternatives to GCSEs and A levels.
Currently only 14% percent of island students take vocational qualifications – compared to 27% in the UK.
Courses are offered in healthcare, building trades and hospitality.
Chief Education Officer Justin Donovan says they want to provide more options:
“We are ahead of the game in terms of our academic subjects. We have a good range, we get good results, we are now ahead of England in those results. We want to make sure we have the same quality and range of qualifications in the more technical subjects.”
David Roworth said:
“It will be a wrench to leave headship, but this is an exciting opportunity and I will be working closely with schools for the benefit of our young people.”
Education Minister Rod Bryans says the aim is to broaden the type of education available to Jersey’s young people:
“That will ultimately give them better life chances and will provide the economy with a well-skilled workforce.”