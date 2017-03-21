Havre Des Pas Festival Petition Launched

An online petition has been launched calling for local musicians and DJs to be allowed to play at this year’s Havre des Pas Seaside Festival.

It comes as a number of island stall holders fear they might not be able to have a presence at the annual event, due to a “significant” increase in pitch fees.

The cost for some business owners to trade has grown from around £200 to £900, as the Parish of St Helier is no longer providing funding.

Meanwhile, it’s feared that UK bands will replace local artists.

Jersey DJ Robin Vanguard has lodged an online petition, claiming that “tribute acts like Dolly Parton and a Country and Western act” are to be brought over for the summer festival.

He is calling for island groups to be given the opportunity to perform.

“I don’t see why they would want to invest in bringing over overseas, especially tribute acts, when there is so much talent on the island,” he tells Channel 103.

“There are literally so many talented musicians and DJs here that could perform as well, if not better, than some of the UK acts that they’re probably going to pay quite a lot for on the fees, and then you’ve got the transport, hotels on top of that.”

Robin says it will be “a shame” if Jersey musicians are unable to perform at the Seaside Festival, as the event is traditionally “a great opportunity” for island acts to have their work heard.

Channel 103 is waiting for still waiting for a response from the Havre des Pas Improvement Group, which is behind the changes.