Have You Lost An iPad?

Jersey Police are hoping to return a stolen iPad to its owner, after the Apple device – in a red protective case – was recovered by officers.

The tablet was taken from a white van, which was parked at the bottom of Beaumont Hill, near the filter in turn.

It happened at some point between Tuesday 31st January and Friday 3rd February.

Officers have been unable to identify the iPad’s owner.

Anyone parked in the area at the time is asked to check their vehicle.