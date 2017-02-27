Hand Luggage Might Not Be Covered

Passengers who are forced to put their hand luggage into the hold on short-haul flights may not be covered if it goes missing. Consumer group Which? has found five of the big UK travel insurers exclude valuables placed in the hold from their policies.

Air travellers are sometimes asked to check in their hand luggage, free of charge, when space is at a premium in the cabin.

Anne King, from the Jersey Consumer Council, had this advice for islanders:

