Gunsite Flood Prevention Work To Start

Work will start next month to make the sea wall near the Gunsite taller to prevent flooding during storms and high tides.

During the first phase of the work, the wall will be made a foot higher between the slip at the Gunsite for 200 metres towards Le Perquage car park.

The project will start on 3rd July and take 14 weeks.

The same will be done later in the other direction, when more money is available.