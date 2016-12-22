Guernsey’s Island Games Organisers Announced

Guernsey’s 2021 Island Games organising committee has been announced.

The board will be led by chairperson Dame Mary Perkins – as the competition returns to the Channel Islands for the first time since we hosted it last year.

Dame Mary will be joined by Ian Damarell, Peter Vidamour and special advisor Eric Legg.

The newest additions are as follows:

Julia Bowditch (Games Director): Julia was involved with the Olympic Torch Relay as a volunteer and will be putting her experience as an event and projects manager to good use.

Jamie Blondel (Travel & Accomodation): Not only has Jamie worked in the travel industry for 22 years, but he’s also represented Guernsey in golf before. A perfect fit for the role.

Neil Archer (Logisitics): Neil will be using years of experience in the media to help keep things ticking over.

Colin Le Conte (IT): Digimap was the brainchild of Colin, who set it up 20 years ago. He’ll be responsible for all IT needs and the releasing of results.

Amanda Hibbs (Ceremonies & Events): Amanda is an experienced events manager and keen cyclist. She’ll be putting her experience running lare-scale seminars to good use.

Dame Mary Perkins said:

“We now have a fantastic team in place and I’m confident we can deliver one of the best Island Games ever. We’re looking forward to starting the planning process next year and I’d like to encourage young people to come forward and help us prepare for the games in four years’ time.”