Growing Greenery in St Helier
26th November 2017
St Helier is set to see a series of improvements to it’s open spaces.
Two lime trees are being removed from Charing Cross today as part of improvement works, because they produce sap that covers the pavement.
The Infrastructure department says it will be planting an oak and cherry trees instead as part of efforts to enhance the area that was recently part-pedestrianised.
Artists Impression of the area, once all the improvements have been completed.
Meanwhile, islanders are being invited to don their gardening gloves today to plant bulbs at People’s Park.
It is part of a £72,000 makeover that will include a new children’s playground.
People’s Park in St Helier. Image Credit: West of Town Community Association.