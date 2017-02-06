Green Street Works Begin

Roadworks at Green Street roundabout begin today, and continue until the 13th of April.

The project will be done in three main stages. A new zebra crossing will be introduced to the north of the roundabout, starting at 9.15am this morning.

The need for the area to be more pedestrian friendly is because of the location on the new Police station, which will open near the tunnel later this year.

Work to create the zebra crossing will continue until 3 o’clock, Monday to Friday, with the first part of the project due to be completed by the 24th of February.

The northbound exit to Green Street will be closed on Sunday the 12th and Sunday the 19th of this month.

Resurfacing work and changes to the roundabout’s shape will follow the introduction of the zebra crossing.

Jersey Police have issued this post to make us aware of the changes