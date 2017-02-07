Grandmother Swimming 70kms in 70 days

A Jersey grandmother is proving age has no boundaries by attempting to swim 70 kilometres in 70 days to raise money for charity.

Sylvia Trehiou has decided to take on the challenge to celebrate her 70th birthday this summer.

She plans to swim 300 lengths of the pool a week to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Diabetes Jersey.

”I’m raising money for Macmillan because my daughter suffered breast cancer five years ago. My husband has suffered from diabetes for some time now.

”They are both local charities.”

Sylvia says she also wants to inspire other people her age:

”Because of our age they think they cannot achieve these things, but if they see other people achieving their dreams then they might believe they can do it too with some perseverance.”

The Jerseywoman has raised around £500 so far and would like thank everyone who has contributed to her cause.

You can find her donation page here.