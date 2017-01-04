Government Won’t Regulate Gas Prices

The government won’t be regulating the price of gas in Jersey, following a £25,000 taxpayer-funded investigation.

The independent review found prices in the island to be ‘reasonable’ and that there was no need for the States to manage the industry.

Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Philip Ozouf, said while fuel and gas prices appear high, regulation won’t lower prices:

“When compared to other fuels, gas prices do appear to be high. However, the expert analysis in Oxera’s and CICRA’s reports clearly show that regulation would not have solved previous price issues. Given that there is no justification for imposing regulation on businesses, we have taken the decision not to do so, thereby saving additional costs that would in all likelihood have been borne, at least in part, by consumers.”

He has asked to meet with industry officials to ensure customers are getting a fair deal.

“I will be taking action in the New Year to ensure that energy markets continue to work in Islanders’ interests. I will be working with CICRA and Jersey Gas, and I will continue to champion the consumer choice agenda, working with the Consumer Council to ensure that Islanders can easily access information on energy prices.”

Meanwhile, the Jersey Consumer Council said the review is using outdated figures and might need to be redone.

CEO Anne King said the investigation was finalised before last year’s changes to Jersey Gas’ tariff:

”I think the report possibly needs to be relooked at in June of this year when they can take into account an entire year of the change of tariff structure and standing costs for Jersey Gas customers throughout 2016.”

She agrees that regulation isn’t always the answer and wants more transparency when it comes gas pricing so customers don’t feel like they’re being ripped off.

”I think it’s clearer information and greater transparency within the pricing structure…we need to make it easier for people to access that information.”

You can find the full report here.