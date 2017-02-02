Government Reforms Passed

Reforms seeking to change how Jersey’s government is made-up have been passed in the States, following three days of fierce debates.

Deputy Andrew Lewis lodged a proposition, based on a 2013 referendum, which called for the number of elected members downgraded from 49 to 44.

He wanted six super constituencies created and the removal of the role of Senator from the Assembly.

But an amended version of his proposal, put forward by Senator Lyndon Farnham, was adopted by States Members – meaning that number will only go down to 48.

The Assembly adopted Deputy Lewis's proposition for reform, as amended, by 30 votes to 13 with 1 abstention. — States Assembly (@StatesAssembly) February 2, 2017

There will now be 12 constables, 28 deputies, while also retaining the 8 senators – how some are elected will change.

The current 17 district boundaries will be moved to form six super constituencies – North, South, East, West, St Helier North and St Helier South.

Deputy Lewis argued some areas currently have too many elected politicians while others – like St Helier – don’t have enough.

”What this proposition does is recognise that and improves voter equity in St Helier by introducing two extra seats – one in each of the two St Helier electoral districts.”

Senator Sir Philip Bailhache was in favour of the government having less members, saying:

”An Assembly of 42 members would be able to perform all of the functions of government and of Scrutiny more effectively and efficiently than a larger number.”

But Deputy Russell Labey urged members not to act in haste:

However, the final decision to pass the amended proposition wasn’t made without drama and heated arguments about democracy and what it means.

There seemed to be endless votes on different amendments and numerous calls to adjourn the debate until later this month.

An amendment to hold another island-wide referendum on how the States is run was withdrawn late in the day.

At one point, Deputy Andrew Lewis wanted to abandon his proposal altogether – but politicians voted not to allow the plan to be dropped.

”This wasn’t my proposition, this was the peoples’ proposition, this was the proposition generated by the referendum.

”That’s why I brought it, it was a promise that I’ve kept. What’s before us now with the amendment is not what I brought – it is so, so far away from it.”

“I will be voting against my own proposition,” said Deputy Lewis.

The proposal to withdraw Deputy Lewis's proposition was rejected. Now being debated is @lyndonfarnham 's amendment for a referendum — States Assembly (@StatesAssembly) February 2, 2017

Many members found it difficult to actually understand where the debate was at:

Others expressed frustration over how long it took the Assembly to reach an agreement on how the government should be made-up.

We’ll have more in our breakfast bulletins tomorrow morning.