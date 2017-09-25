Gorst Wants States Speaker To Be Appointed
25th September 2017
The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, speaking in the States Assembly
The Chief Minister has lodged a proposition calling for a Speaker and Deputy Speaker to be appointed to the States Assembly.
Senator Ian Gorst says the island “does not currently meet modern democratic principles” regarding the separation of powers.
It follows recommendations made by the Clothier and Carswell Reviews that the States should elect their own Speaker, and a request by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry that these be considered again.
Currently, the Bailiff oversees States debates, while also acting as the head of the island’s Judiciary.
States Members had been due to debate a proposition, put forward by Deputy Montfort Tadier, which called for this dual role to be split.
But the Reform politician has now withdrawn the motion and backed the Chief Minister – whose proposition says the Bailiff would “remain as the Civic Head of Jersey”.
“The Bailiff should remain as the Civic Head of Jersey, continue to swear in Members of the States Assembly in the Royal Court, Preside in the Assembly during the process of electing a Speaker, and be invited to Preside in, or address the Assembly, on ceremonial and other appropriate occasions.”
Senator Gorst’s proposition, calling for the selection and appointment of a Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the States Assembly, will be debated on 14 November.