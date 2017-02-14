Gorst Responds To Pay Rise Petition

Senator Ian Gorst has reiterated there would be a general election and an election for the next Chief Minister, before any proposed changes to States’ Members’ pay come into force.

It comes as more than 900 islanders have now signed a Reform Party petition, calling for a recommended pay rise of £7,000 for the Chief Minister to be scrapped.

Senator Gorst says the recommendation would have to be accepted by the Privileges and Procedures Committee, and backed by the States Assembly, in order to be approved.

In a statement, he says: “The independent States Members Remuneration Review Body has recommended that the Privileges and Procedures Committee should propose a law change to the States Assembly.

“This law change, if proposed by PPC and approved by the States Assembly, would allow the next Chief Minister to receive a higher rate of pay than other States Members.

“There will be a general election and an election for the next Chief Minister before this recommendation could come into effect.

“The States Members Remuneration Review Body was established in 2004 to make recommendations on the pay, allowances and benefits for elected members of the States.

“The panel makes its recommendations to the Privileges and Procedures Committee and those recommendations are implemented without a debate unless a law change is required or unless the recommendations are challenged by States Members.

“There is more info on the panel here.“

The Chairman of the Reform Party, Deputy Sam Mezec, has called the suggested pay rise “wrong” and “insensitive”.