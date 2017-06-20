Gorst Remains Chief Minister
The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, speaking in the States Assembly
Senator Ian Gorst will continue to be Jersey’s leader after surviving a vote of no confidence by a large margin.
The Chief Minister won the support of the majority of his colleagues following a six hour-long debate in the States.
The final vote was 13 in support of the no confidence motion, 34 against it.
The VONC had been brought by Constable Chris Taylor, who argued the Chief Minister had made a number of ‘bad decisions’ recently and was ‘going down the wrong path’.
14 States Members had signed the motion that sparked today’s debate.
Despite lengthy speeches, no other politicians we convinced to back the attempt to effectively force Senator Gorst from office.
Defending his record, Senator Ian Gorst said he had accepted his mistakes and wanted to get on with the job of serving the public and ‘putting Jersey first’.
