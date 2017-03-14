Gorst: Reform Jersey Aiming For ‘Instability’

There have been fiery scenes in the States Chamber, as the Chief Minister has accused Reform Jersey of trying to destabilise his government.

The island’s only political party has three elected Deputies: Montfort Tadier, Sam Mézec and Geoff Southern.

Deputy Tadier asked Senator Ian Gorst whether two of his Ministers had either offered or been asked to resign in the wake of the Jersey Innovation Fund scandal.

The Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham and the Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean both signed off on loans for the ill-fated scheme, which is facing losses of £1.4 million.

Senator Philip Ozouf offered to “step aside” as an Assistant Chief Minister earlier this year, following the publication of a damning report into the fund which was written by the government’s Comptroller and Auditor General.

After an exchange lasting more than ten minutes during this morning’s States sitting, Deputy Tadier claimed the Chief Minister had failed to offer “straight answers” to questions put forward by the three Reform politicians.

It led Senator Gorst to denounce the members of the Reform Party.

“They have one aim Sir, and that is to delivery instability into this community, at a time when we need more stability,” he said.

“Let’s not point fingers at individuals, and going on a witch-hunt which are not about those individuals Sir, they are simply about removing this government and delivering instability to our community, and it cannot be right.”

Deputy Tadier has since taken to Twitter, describing the Chief Minister’s speech as a “vitriolic attack”.

Rather than give a straight answer to a simple question, the Chief Minister goes on a vitriolic attack of @ReformJersey . #truecolours pic.twitter.com/8phAbMw8sP — Montfort Tadier (@DeputyTadier) March 14, 2017

Reform Jersey has also commented on the exchange.

On its official account, the party says: “This is why the public don’t trust politicians.”