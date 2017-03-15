Gorst: Care Inquiry Report To Explain Delays

Jersey’s Independent Care Inquiry is likely to explain a further delay to the publication of its report when the document is released, according to the Chief Minister.

The Panel looking into historical abuse in the island’s care system revealed it won’t make its end of March deadline because it needs to examine “new information”.

In her closing statement last year, the Inquiry’s chair – Frances Oldham QC – said there would be no further communications with interested parties.

Responding to a question from Deputy Jackie Hilton in the States Assembly, Senator Ian Gorst suggested that the latest delay was due to the panel requesting “clarification of certain matters”.

“As far as I’m aware, it’s not that any further submissions have been made,” he said.

“In my experience, it would not be unusual for such a panel, when finalising what they would write in such a report, that they might not contact anyone who was connected or who had given evidence for further clarification of matters, during that report writing stage.”

He continued: “I would expect that the panel – when finally publishing their report to this assembly – they would make it clear what it was that might have been requested with regard to clarification, be that from a States Department or from anyone who may have given evidence to the Inquiry.”

The States exchange follows the appointment of the first chair of Jersey’s Care Commission.

Glenn Houston will lead the board responsible for overseeing the quality of care provided to islanders, either in their own homes or in key care services such as children’s homes and adult day care services.

He has pledged to “work to assure the public that health and social care services are safe, effective and well led,” adding that the Care Inquiry’s findings must be carefully considered.

It is not yet clear when the Jersey Care Inquiry’s final report – which was originally due at the end of 2016 – will be published.