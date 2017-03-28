Gorey Home Robbed While Owners Slept

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a car, guitars and electrical goods were stolen from a Gorey home while the owners were asleep overnight.

The brazen robbery happened at a property in Gorey Village sometime between midnight and 2am.

The items stolen include:

MacBook Pro 13 inch laptop computer,

black Fender Squire bass guitar bagged in a black and grey soft based bag with rucksack handles

white Fender Strat guitar.

Canon digital camera and lenses

Pentax camera and lenses

blue BOSE wireless speaker

The key to the residents’ car – a blue Nissan Micra – was also taken from the house.

Detective Inspector Steve Langford says a member of the public later discovered the car dumped in the sea at Quaisne.

”The vehicle was found at 7 this morning. A person who was walking on the beach reported the car, which was submerged in the sea.”

Police say the aren’t sure how many people are responsible for the incident, and investigations as to how they entered the property are continuing.

Detective Inspector Langford says the homeowners are understandably in shock:

”When we made contact with the householders today it was clear they have been left considerably distressed.”

Anyone with information or anyone who is approached to purchase the stolen items is asked to phone Jersey Police on 612 612.