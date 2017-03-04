Gerard Maguire Cleared Of Attempted Murder

A 49 year old man has been found not guilty of attempting to murder his friend following a four day trial in Jersey’s Royal Court.

Gerard Maguire was accused of stabbing Shaun Howard in the neck with kitchen knife after a drinking session that lasted more than 10 hours last October.

The pair spent the day drinking cider and vodka and playing cards when they got into a drunk fight over whether Boyzone or Cat Stevens was the original author of the song ‘Father and Son’.

Mr Howard claimed that Mr Maguire was becoming ”increasingly violent” and talking to imaginary characters before he attacked him with the weapon causing what was described as a ”life-threatening” wound.

Mr Howard said Mr Maguire tried to drag the knife across his neck while threatening to kill him.

The prosecution argued that Mr Maguire was upset over family matters and ”got more and more drunk and aggressive as he drank more and more alcohol.” The scaffolder admitted to being ”rotten drunk”, but was adamant he didn’t try to murder his friend.

He told the court it was Mr Howard who “flipped out”, threw a glass, and accidentally stabbed himself in the neck when they were wrestling for control of the weapon.

The defence lawyer accused the victim of giving conflicting evidence – telling him his story was “utterly inconceivable”, and suggested he couldn’t remember what actually happened because he was so drunk.

During the trial, both men appeared to be caught out for changing some of the details in their stories, and both used their drunken state as an excuse as to why they couldn’t remember some specific details.

The jury reached its decision within only a few hours – unanimously deciding to clear Mr Maguire of attempted murder and grave and criminal assault.

Mr Maguire had also been charged with perverting the course of justice after he went home after the incident and washed his blood stained clothes. He was cleared of that charge too.