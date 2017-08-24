1/4 Of Jersey’s GCSE Students Get Top Marks

Jersey has once again done better than England, with a quarter of GCSE exams taken in the island resulting in an A star or an A.
On the mainland, a fifth of students achieved that feat.
In total, 70 percent of the grades in Jersey were C and above, compared to 66 percent in England.
Many results were awarded in a numerical system. Instead of being graded between A* and U, English, English Literature and Maths are rated from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest and the equivalent of an A**.
Education Minister Deputy Rod Bryans says the island has done really well with the new system, especially compared to the mainland.
“I was fortunate to be at Hautlieu when a lot of students were opening up their exam results and spoke to the headmaster there. I think the result in the UK is about 2% with these grade 9’s, but we’ve got somewhere between 8 and 9%, so that is a great result for Hautlieu.”
Other subjects are set to move over to this system in the next couple of years.
One student at Grainville got a 9 in English Literature, putting her in the top 1% for that subject. She says that was the result she is happiest about.
“I’m over the moon because it was quite up in the air with how the new system would go. I did feel a bit nervous this morning, I didn’t sleep much but it is all done now!”
Grainville headteacher John McGuiness says he’s pleased to see how well his pupils have done.
“You get these flashbacks to seeing them on their transition days. They were really young people then and now they are grown adults ready to take that next step. They are all confident individuals and actually genuinely really pleased with their results and wanting to say hello and thank you. For young people when they leave after five years wanting to say thank you, that means an awful lot to teachers.”
Hautlieu School are celebrating their best results in five years. Over 96% of students got 5 A* to C grades (or 9-4 in the new format). They also achieved a 100% pass rate in the newly reformed (9 to 1) Maths course. Headteacher Nick Falle is thrilled with their improvement.
“We are delighted to celebrate the successes of our students who have shown such determination to achieve excellent results. We should celebrate not only the overall achievements of students but also each individual success story – these stories are inspiring and we look forward to watching our students continue to shine over the next two years.”JCG also attained some fantastic results, with 66% of all grades being A* or A, with 72% of all their students achieving 5 or more A* or A grades. 14% also achieved a grade 9 in the new format for Maths. Principal Carl Howarth says he couldn’t be any happier with the results.
“Once again our students have demonstrated with their fantastic results that with hard work, good teaching and aspiration, nothing is impossible. However, whilst these headline figures are very pleasing they don’t reveal the many individual successes. It is wonderful to see students who have aspired and worked so hard to significantly outperform their targets based on their CATs data. This positive difference is the value that they, their teachers, their families and the College as a whole have added to their education and we are so proud of them. I would like to thank their teachers and their parents for all the help and care they have given along the way.”
A third of exams taken by students at Bealieu were awarded A* or A grades (or equivalent 7-9 grades). Rory Steel, Assistant Head, Curriculum and New Technology at Bealieu said he is delighted to build on last week’s success with A-Level results.
“As an academically non-selective school, we strive to help every child in our care reach their full potential, wherever their area of interest may lie. With the UK government’s focus on making GCSEs more rigorous this year, Beaulieu is delighted to have maintained a consistently high value added score. Today’s set of GCSE results build on the success we enjoyed last week with our A Levels and we are particularly delighted to see a number of our students attaining the coveted Grade 9 in English and Maths, which is being likened to an A** level. This really is exceptional work.
We are delighted for the students who have excelled this year and we are extremely proud of all our girls’ achievements following their hard work and determination.”
Highlands College had students taking vocational GCSE’s which were introduced for the first time this year. 229 pupils were entered for the Jersey Progression Qualification, with a 90.4% pass rate. This is equivalent to 2 GCSEs at grades A* to C. 10% were awarded Pass, 44.1% Merit, 32.8% Distinction and 3.5% Distinction*. Principal Steve Lewis says both staff and students deserve huge credit.
“The teaching staff at Highlands College have applied their vocational subject expertise and ingenuity to design a qualification that has motivated and challenged our students to produce fantastic work that has enabled them to really show off their abilities and skills with outstanding results.”
For those that aren’t sure of their next step after getting their results, advice is out there.
Jeremy Field, Education Liaison Manager at Careers Jersey, says going on to take A Level exams is just one of the options for students looking to take the next step.
“The majority of students do go onto some further educations or training, but there are other opportunities: it could be going into the workplace, an apprenticeship, advance to work as well.
“There are plenty of opportunities and things that should be considered and researched.”
He continues: “The results can go towards establishing the career you might be interested in, but it doesn’t have to define your ultimate carer path.
“There’s still plenty of opportunity to maybe do retakes, or study again – and get work experience as well.”
You can phone 449 440 to book an appointment to discuss your options with Careers Jersey