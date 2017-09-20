Gas Place For Permanent Closure

But Silvio Alves from the Town Hall says the changes will now be indefinite.
“It is a permanent closure, but initially we will undertake a 12 month trial review, in case we need to make any slight adjustments.
“We won’t be implementing the paving work that would be required – that will follow through after the 12 month period.
“It’s just in case we need to make some slight adjustments.”
He adds: “While the works are being undertaken, residents will be able to access Apsley Road and Chevalier Road via Stopford Road: this will mean that Apsley Road and Chevalier Road will become – in effect – a Cul-de sac while the works are being undertaken.
“Apsley Road and Chevalier Road will revert back to normal from Friday 29 September, once the scheme is operational.”
The road layout changes – which are aimed at stopping drivers using Gas Place as a ‘rat-run’ – will mean people will no longer be able to access the Co-op Grande Marché from David Place.
Instead, drivers will have to access the supermarket from Oxford Road, or by turning onto La Rue le Masurier from St Saviour’s Road.