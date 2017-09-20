Gas Place For Permanent Closure

20th September 2017

Plans for a new road system around the Millennium Town Park

Gas Place will be permanently closed to through traffic from next Tuesday (26 September).
Under plans agreed by the St Helier Roads Committee this morning, drivers turning onto Gas Place from David Place will be directed down Apsley Road, towards Stopford Road.
Access to Chevalier Road will continue to be via Stopford Road.
Vehicles will no longer be able to access the corner outside the Gas Place Café.

Vehicles will no longer be able to access the corner outside the Gas Place Café

The layout changes are said to have been recommended by a yet to be released, independent road safety report, commissioned following the death of Clinton Pringle on nearby Tunnell Street.
The three-year-old died from “catastrophic, non-survivable injuries” when he was hit by a van last June.
His father, Michael, has subsequently campaigned for shared space road layouts – where features such as raised pavements and road surface markings are removed – to be banned in Britain.
St Helier officials had intended to conduct a year-long trial closure of the Gas Place, following consultation with residents and businesses in the area.
But Silvio Alves from the Town Hall says the changes will now be indefinite.
“It is a permanent closure, but initially we will undertake a 12 month trial review, in case we need to make any slight adjustments.
“We won’t be implementing the paving work that would be required – that will follow through after the 12 month period.
“It’s just in case we need to make some slight adjustments.”
He adds: “While the works are being undertaken, residents will be able to access Apsley Road and Chevalier Road via Stopford Road: this will mean that Apsley Road and Chevalier Road will become – in effect – a Cul-de sac while the works are being undertaken.
“Apsley Road and Chevalier Road will revert back to normal from Friday 29 September, once the scheme is operational.”
The road layout changes – which are aimed at stopping drivers using Gas Place as a ‘rat-run’ – will mean people will no longer be able to access the Co-op Grande Marché from David Place.
Instead, drivers will have to access the supermarket from Oxford Road, or by turning onto La Rue le Masurier from St Saviour’s Road.
What do you think? Let us know on Facebook

Share this story: