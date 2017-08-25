Navigation
Gas Place To Close Over Safety Fears
25th August 2017
Gas Place is to be closed to traffic for a year, as part of a trial aimed at improving road safety around the Millennium Town Park.
It follows the death of Clinton Pringle, who died from “catastrophic, non-survivable injuries” when he was hit by a van on Tunnell Street last summer.
The three-year-old’s death led to an independent safety audit of the roads around the Town Park, which has concluded that nearby Gas Place should be closed.
Residents and businesses in the area have been consulted over the plans – which many are reported to have welcomed.
The Town Hall continues to consider safety measures for Tunnell Street – including the potential introduction of a barrier system, with key-card access for residents.
The trial closure is due to begin next month.
Meanwhile, the independent safety report commissioned after Clinton’s death is still yet to be publicly released.
