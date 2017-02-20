Gas Cylinder Warning Ends

Jersey Gas has given the all clear after the company issued a warning to islanders in possession of gas cylinders.

The company had urged customers to have their cylinders checked by qualified engineers, due to a “very small risk” they had a fault with the control valve.

It’s now been confirmed that the issue does not affect cylinders bought in the island.

A spokesperson says: “Jersey Gas have been informed by the manufacturer and distributor that the root cause of the control valve fault and their location has been identified and that they can now confirm that there is no risk of a cylinder on the island with this fault.

“Jersey Gas would like to thank their customers, the media, and members of the public for their support and patience during this period and can assure our customers of our continued vigilance in ensuring that we provide a safe and secure supply of gas.”