Furze Fire at Ouaisne Common
28th August 2017
Jersey Fire and Rescue are investigating how a large fire broke out in Ouaisne Common last night.
Firefighters were called to reports of a wildfire at around half past eight.
It took around two hours for the blaze to be completely extinguished.
It is the second large fire the service has had to deal with in the last 24 hours, after a large greenhouse was ablaze in St Mary in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Furze fire at Ouaisne is now extinguished. #GreenWatch pic.twitter.com/rxM6s38WYv
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) August 27, 2017