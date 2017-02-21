Funding Scheme To Improve Student Achievement

School students from low income families are less as likely to receive good grades as those from richer families, according to data released this week.

Fewer than a third of pupils eligible for premium funding achieved 5 or more GCSEs at grades A* to C – compared to two thirds of other students.

The pupil premium scheme was introduced in States primary and secondary schools at the beginning of this year.

The Education Minister, Deputy Rod Bryans, says it will help disadvantaged children achieve better academic results:

”The purpose of the Jersey Premium is to put that money to help those students who are most vulnerable.

”We did some pilot schemes last year which were very successful.

”Now we’ve started it in January, so there is about 2,500 students that will benefit, but across the board all schools should benefit.”

He says that the project works well because the teachers decide on how to spend the money, ensuring students from all backgrounds have access to the same opportunities:

”We are allowing teachers to make the decision on where that money is going which means all boats will rise with the tide.

”So some teachers will say we need to work on numeracy or literacy, others will say it needs to go to teacher training.”