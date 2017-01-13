Friday Weather Update

13th January 2017

Yesterday’s red wind warning has been downgraded to orange, but islanders are urged to remain vigilant and to check the latest forecast.

Jersey Police say it’s all clear on the roads, after a number were closed yesterday afternoon due to fallen trees.

Meanwhile, Jersey Fire and Rescue battled winds of up to 71 mph as an aerial ladder platform was used to secure an old part of the Hospital’s roof which had come loose.

Fire crews don’t normally use the equipment in anything more than a Force 6: Thursday’s winds reached Force 9.

Following consultation with government officials, two firefighters in harnesses managed to make the roof safe.

Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue

Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue

