Friday Weather Update

Yesterday’s red wind warning has been downgraded to orange, but islanders are urged to remain vigilant and to check the latest forecast.

Wind Warning № 31/1, issued at 02:47 UTC, 13/01/2017. pic.twitter.com/lcycfUpu4O — CI Weather Warnings (@Jersey_MetCI) January 13, 2017

Jersey Police say it’s all clear on the roads, after a number were closed yesterday afternoon due to fallen trees.

Meanwhile, Jersey Fire and Rescue battled winds of up to 71 mph as an aerial ladder platform was used to secure an old part of the Hospital’s roof which had come loose.

Fire crews don’t normally use the equipment in anything more than a Force 6: Thursday’s winds reached Force 9.

Mean wind speed at St Helier Harbour reached Force 9, 44kt (51mph), with a gust of 62kt (71mph) pic.twitter.com/Gw2z8vooEy — Jersey Met (@Jersey_Met) January 12, 2017

Following consultation with government officials, two firefighters in harnesses managed to make the roof safe.

