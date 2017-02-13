Fresh Hopes Ladies’ Muratti Will Continue

There are still hopes the 2017 Ladies’ Muratti could go ahead.

It’s been confirmed another seven players have agreed to sign for Guernsey FA clubs, to try and keep the fixture going.

The Jersey FA has already said it would be happy to reschedule this year’s game.

Now Ormer FC – a Guernsey club which is affiliated to the Hampshire FA and plays matches in the UK – says 26 squad members have signed for Guernsey FA clubs as well, so they can play in the island.

That announcement comes after it had initially confirmed its players were willing to help at the end of last week.

On Friday, the Guernsey FA said that isn’t a simple solution – but it was hoping to hold more talks early this week.

Vanessa Crispini-Adams, secretary of Ormer FC, says they had been checking the completion rules on eligibility for the Ladies’ Muratti:

“To ensure a level playing field, we understand that one of the key qualification rules of the competition stipulates that players need to be ‘natives’ (at least one parent being born locally) or residents (who have been continuously living in Guernsey for 52 weeks before the match) and just playing association football under the jurisdiction of the Guernsey Football Association and who have attained the age of 16 years. We trust the fact that there is no official local league in Guernsey will not be a barrier to the girls playing.

We are really hopeful that with the fantastic response of the players to last week’s plan, the GFA will now have another 26 eligible players which together with current cohort of 10-15 GLFC players should ensure there is enough players to formulate a squad Guernsey can be proud of. I know the girls are really excited at this development because although the Muratti is the current focus, getting woman’s football back into the local clubs is another massive positive as it means that a local ladies league is looking a real possibility for next season. We understand the GFA are meeting tonight with Rovers and Sylvans and we are very appreciative that everyone has reacted so quickly and is working together to find a solution.”

Ormer FC footballer, Jess Page, who played in last year’s Muratti, says it’s important the game remains on the calendar:

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I wanted to play in the Muratti for Guernsey, but basically, we just want to play football. We love the experience of competing in the UK as Ormer FC and we would like to see the return of a strong local woman’s league, like they enjoy in Jersey. It is not an either/or situation. The men playing at that level enjoy both GFC and club level football and we are just wanting the same opportunities.”