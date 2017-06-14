Fresh Calls For Living Wage
14th June 2017
There are fresh calls for Jersey businesses to pay staff the living wage, currently set at £9.75 an hour.
At a recent lecture, the Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, announced that all but two States employees are paid the wage.
Deputy Andrew Lewis wants the States to extend that and agree to pay all staff, suppliers and out-sourced providers the hourly amount, to “send out a signal” to other employers.
He says: “Not only does the living wage create a greater incentive for people to take jobs but it stops the ridiculous situation that we currently find ourselves in whereby the government is subsidising the few businesses that do not currently pay a living wage.
“It does this by topping up workers’ salaries through income support and supplementation.”
Deputy Lewis admits that if the States sign up as a member of the Living Wage Foundation, it will mean that the amount of taxpayers’ money spent on staff salaries will increase.
“But those people would suddenly be paying tax too,” he says, “so in fact they would break into the tax system and start being net contributors, rather than us paying them supplementation and benefits.”
The member of the island’s Living Wage Advisory Council would like more Jersey companies to adopt the hourly wage.
He concedes that employees could be made redundant if bosses are forced to pay staff more, but adds: “It would also create more jobs: you’d have a more efficient economy that has a greater output so as a consequence your economy benefits and other jobs created in other areas.”
