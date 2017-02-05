Free Talk On Safe Investments

A free talk on the importance of staying safe when making investments will be given by the Director General of the Jersey Financial Services Commission, John Harris.

It’s part of the JFSC’s mis-selling campaign, which is aimed at helping consumers to make informed choices.

The 45 minute talk – which takes place at the Commission’s office on Castle Street at 10 past 1 on Monday – is free to attend.

You can book via telephone 611161 or email talks@jerseyconsumercouncil.org.je or via eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/jersey-consumer-council-8572548706