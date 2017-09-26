Free Milk To Jersey Primary Schools

More than 500 children will get free milk at school courtesy of Jersey Dairy.
It’s part of a pilot starting next week, with youngsters from Helvetia House, St George’s and St Michael’s getting a 200ml carton once a week.
The dairy is planning to supply the drink to other schools in the island if the scheme proves successful.
Schoolchildren in Jersey used to get free milk, but it stopped around seven years ago.
Managing Director Eamon Fenlon explains why they have introduced this again now.
“There has been a lot of press recently about children’s diets. A lot of consumers will have read about the concerns and we believe that dairy is an important part of their diets. We know from previous surveys of schools when they did participate that they felt it was hugely important to their pupils.
“A healthy and nutritious diet is widely recognised as a vital ingredient in successful learning. Launching this scheme is a great way to help children get the nutrition they need as milk is full of calcium and a good source of several important vitamins.”
No schools or students will pay any money as it is being supplied for free by Jersey Dairy farmers. The Channel Islands Cooperative Society will also give schools free fridges to store the milk.
Chief Marketing Officer Greg Yeoman says the society is happy to help.
“As a local, community-based business we are delighted to support an initiative that promotes healthy living and develops learning amongst our student population in Jersey. We hope the pilot scheme makes a real difference and is a great success.”