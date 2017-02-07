Fractured Jaw Following ‘Unprovoked’ Assault

Jersey Police are appealing for information following a “serious and unprovoked assault” at the Waterfront.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw as a result of the attack, which took place at around 20.15 on Sunday.

It happened on the crossing opposite the Organic Kids Nursery.

The suspect is believed to be a white man with curly ginger hair, of stocky build and around 5’8″ in height.

He is said to have left in the direction of Cineworld and KFC following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police on 612 612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.