Foster Carers Sought Due To Shortage

Jersey’s Fostering and Adoption team needs more people to register as foster carers, due to a shortage in the island.

Forty eight people are currently registered but another ten are required.

The current situation means that some foster parents are taking in more children than is usual.

Team Manager Emmy Lindsey says that in an “ideal world”, this would not happen.

“For us, that means we have to support the foster carers in an appropriate and positive way, to make sure that none of the children in that placement are disadvantaged by that.”

Previous reports have suggested that Jersey children could be sent to UK families as a result of the local shortage.

But Emmy says it hasn’t come to that yet:

“If we have more foster carers, we can make sure that that doesn’t happen, and that also, we have more placement choice: people will specific skills and experience that we can actually match to a child who needs those specific skills and experience.”

