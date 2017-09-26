Fort Regent Ice Rink Plans Confirmed

The Fort Regent ice rink will open on 7 December and continue until 14 January 2018, organisers have confirmed.
A professional ice skating instructor will offer one-on-one or group lessons, while the rink will also be available for private and corporate hire.
A wider ‘Festive Fort’ event will also include a number of interactive experiences and Christmas themed activities.
Further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.
Organiser, Keith Halstead, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming islanders back on the ice in the run up to Christmas and into the New Year.”
What happened last year?
The announcement represents a return for the popular event, which was eventually called off last year after the States pulled an offer of financial support – which had been aimed at ensuring it went ahead.
That was because it was determined the ice rink would run at a considerable cost to the taxpayer, and the expenditure did not represent a prudent use of public funds.
Earlier, thousands of people had signed a petition calling for the Fort Regent rink to be re-instated after organisers scrapped their original plans, claiming they could not compete with the Arctic Village at the Weighbridge.
Despite criticism from some islanders and business owners, that event did go ahead, although it’s not thought it will be returning this year.
Then, in April 2017, Economic Development Assistant Minister, Deputy Murray Norton, announced that the Fort Regent ice rink would definitely be returning this winter.
At the time, he said: “This is excellent news for the public and follows good work by EDTSC who, in January this year instigated a collaborative partnership to enable the better planning of events and festivals.
This partnership involves the Parish of St Helier, Visit Jersey, Events Jersey, Genuine Jersey, the Jersey Hospitality Association and the Jersey Development Company.
This clearer coordination will reduce duplication, provide better quality events for the community and seek longer term events and festival led growth.”
